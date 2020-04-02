Global  

More than 70 new coronavirus cases in one day across Nottinghamshire

Nottingham Post Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
More than 70 new coronavirus cases in one day across NottinghamshireYvonne Doyle, medical director from Public Health England, said the Midlands has become 'a concern'.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Governor Confirms Brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Positive For Coronavirus

New York Governor Confirms Brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced his brother, Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement came on the same day New York reported an increase of positive cases by more than 9,000. Reuters reports that New York is now reporting 75,795 confirmed cases with a...

Tweets about this

BunnyBear47

Karen Schymanski RT @jburnmurdoch: NEW: Wed 1 April update of coronavirus trajectories First, daily new cases (rather than yesterday’s weekly version) One… 19 seconds ago

Vidyut

You may call me V India crossed 2000 cases yesterday. #coronavirus More than 400 cases added in single day. Took 3 days to go from 1000 to 2000 cases. 41 seconds ago

vschun1

Avannia.C RT @FinancialReview: UK government officials believe China is spreading disinformation about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in it… 55 seconds ago

Risto_Matti

risto-m ratilainen RT @collinskeith: In many states, gun sales doubled in March compared with February. In Utah, they nearly tripled. And in Michigan, which h… 1 minute ago

CrazyCommonCens

CrazyCommonSense RT @mcspocky: The USA leads the world with more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases & more than 4,500 dead. This tragedy is the price… 1 minute ago

KulgamA

KULGAM_NEWS_AGENCY Coronavirus cases top 936204worldwide: AFP tally Paris More than 936204 cases of coronavirus have been officially… https://t.co/4nLevot3hn 2 minutes ago

