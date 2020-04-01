Global  

Coronavirus: 'Living legend' doctor Alfa Saadu dies from Covid-19

BBC Local News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Essex -- Dr Alfa Saadu worked as a medical director and across many hospitals in London, his family said.
