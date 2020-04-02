Global  

Security concern after Boris Johnson tweets virtual cabinet meeting image

Wales Online Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister shared a photograph of Zoom meeting which including personal details - against online security experts advice
Boris Johnson tweets first cabinet Zoom meeting, accidentally shares meeting ID

Boris Johnson tweets first cabinet Zoom meeting, accidentally shares meeting IDWith England’s coronavirus lockdown entering its second week and members of the British government infected, it makes sense for them to have moved their...
WorldNews

Johnson tweet of virtual Cabinet raises cybersecurity concerns

Security experts have voiced concerns after Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of a virtual Cabinet meeting which included personal details.
Belfast Telegraph

