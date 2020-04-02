Security concern after Boris Johnson tweets virtual cabinet meeting image

Prime Minister shared a photograph of Zoom meeting which including personal details - against online security experts advice



Recent related news from verified sources Boris Johnson tweets first cabinet Zoom meeting, accidentally shares meeting ID With England’s coronavirus lockdown entering its second week and members of the British government infected, it makes sense for them to have moved their...

WorldNews 6 days ago



Johnson tweet of virtual Cabinet raises cybersecurity concerns Security experts have voiced concerns after Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of a virtual Cabinet meeting which included personal details.

Belfast Telegraph 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this