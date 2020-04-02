Centrica slashes costs as it braces for hit from falling business energy use Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

British Gas owner Centrica has confirmed a pay freeze for non-customer facing staff amid actions to cut costs by around £400 million as it braces for a hit from plunging business energy demand amid the UK lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this