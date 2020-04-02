British Airways reported to be set to suspend 36,000 staff

Regina Kirimi RT @TerryanneChebet: Globally, airlines will be amongst the hardest hit due to #COVID19Pandemic The BBC has reported that British Airways i… 2 hours ago Terryanne Chebet Globally, airlines will be amongst the hardest hit due to #COVID19Pandemic The BBC has reported that British Airway… https://t.co/8CkMh47e8p 2 hours ago Human Times The BBC has reported that British Airways will suspend 36,000 workers as the coronavirus pandemic grounds most of i… https://t.co/r5ZjMk7bCX 3 hours ago myRepública The airline has reached a broad deal with the Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin… https://t.co/il1ffG1ba5 5 hours ago 🤖📰 Nuusie Business IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on… https://t.co/ZzI3Pj1HfP 10 hours ago