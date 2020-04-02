Global  

British Airways reported to be set to suspend 36,000 staff

Wales Online Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
British Airways reported to be set to suspend 36,000 staffThe BBC reports the airline has been in consultation with the industry’s chief union, Unite
Peru repatriation flight lands at Gatwick [Video]

Peru repatriation flight lands at Gatwick

A British Airways plane carrying passengers from Peru has landed at London’s Gatwick Airport. The UK’s flag carrier airline also announced on Tuesday that it would be suspending all Gatwick flights..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:07Published
Repatriation flights from Peru arrive in UK [Video]

Repatriation flights from Peru arrive in UK

Two more flights carrying British citizens home from Peru have landed at Gatwick Airport. The British Airways flights took off from Lima on Monday evening and arrived safely in the UK on Tuesday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Coronavirus: 36,000 British Airways staff to be furloughed in worst-ever crisis for modern aviation

Unlike rival easyJet, BA will continue to operate a skeleton service
Independent Also reported by •Hull Daily MailFT.com

British Airways in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source

British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff, a person familiar with the situation said, marking one of the industry's...
Reuters Also reported by •Hull Daily MailFT.com

reginakinyuru

Regina Kirimi RT @TerryanneChebet: Globally, airlines will be amongst the hardest hit due to #COVID19Pandemic The BBC has reported that British Airways i… 2 hours ago

TerryanneChebet

Terryanne Chebet Globally, airlines will be amongst the hardest hit due to #COVID19Pandemic The BBC has reported that British Airway… https://t.co/8CkMh47e8p 2 hours ago

HumanTimesNews

Human Times The BBC has reported that British Airways will suspend 36,000 workers as the coronavirus pandemic grounds most of i… https://t.co/r5ZjMk7bCX 3 hours ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública The airline has reached a broad deal with the Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin… https://t.co/il1ffG1ba5 5 hours ago

Nuusie_Business

🤖📰 Nuusie Business IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on… https://t.co/ZzI3Pj1HfP 10 hours ago

