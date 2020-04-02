Questions asked over collapse of deal for Covid-19 testing gear for Wales Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Questions are being asked about the involvement of health officials in England over the collapsed deal to supply Covid-19 testing equipment to the NHS in Wales.

0

