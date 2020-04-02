Global  

No interest on loans, cards and £500 free overdraft during coronavirus outbreak

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
No interest on loans, cards and £500 free overdraft during coronavirus outbreakA lifeline has been offered to those struggling to pay bills during the coronavirus crisis as city regulator orders banks and finance companies to suspend interest on loans and credit cards and give a free overdraft for those affected by the lockdown.
