You Might Like

Tweets about this Oski💟🍰〓〓 & Monty💟⚽〓〓 RT @CornwallLive: Thugs attack young passenger on top deck of bus https://t.co/JMeUwNyxwy https://t.co/NzAWpsrJtD 6 days ago 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖈 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖌𝖑𝖊𝖞-𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖞 🦄 Thugs attack young passenger on the top deck of bus travelling from #Truro to #Penzance in #Cornwall https://t.co/dfxN5EnKNm? 6 days ago Cornwall LIVE Thugs attack young passenger on top deck of bus https://t.co/JMeUwNyxwy 6 days ago Cornwall LIVE Thugs attack young passenger on top deck of bus https://t.co/JMeUwNQ8V8 https://t.co/HatTwb3PUU 6 days ago Cornwall LIVE Thugs attack young passenger on top deck of bus https://t.co/JMeUwNyxwy https://t.co/NzAWpsrJtD 6 days ago