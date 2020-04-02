Global  

Record high 10,000 suspected modern slavery victims in UK, figures show

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020
The number of suspected modern slavery victims in the UK has surged to a record high of more than 10,000 – up 52 per cent in a year, new figures show.
