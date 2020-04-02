Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Man found dead after cops swoop on 'disturbance' in Johnstone

Man found dead after cops swoop on 'disturbance' in Johnstone

Daily Record Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Man found dead after cops swoop on 'disturbance' in JohnstonePolice raced to reports of a a disturbance in the High Street were they found a 26-year-old man was dead at the scene.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaneyGodley

Janey Godley @MaiaDunphy He was found dead in 95’ alone but he had been involved in attacking women since they never charged him… https://t.co/HcyaJay1N2 3 days ago

PJAxemurderer

pja @KaeStrain (1/2) decomp is horrific, a friend called me one night freaking out because her neighbor in the apartmen… https://t.co/mQOSA9a9Z1 4 days ago

InsaneRatzzy

Rahul Pandit 🇮🇳 An Italian nurse went berserk and murdered his doctor girlfriend because he believed she had infected him with COVI… https://t.co/yeWoxdgAKI 5 days ago

jennifersterri1

🐾🐾 Jenny 🌱💪🌊🌞 RT @Daily_Record: First picture of man found dead after cops swoop on 'disturbance' in Johnstone https://t.co/8tOpD7Io0S 5 days ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record First picture of man found dead after cops swoop on 'disturbance' in Johnstone https://t.co/8tOpD7Io0S 5 days ago

gj1023

gj1023 RT @Daily_Record: Police raced to reports of a a disturbance in the High Street were they found a 26-year-old man was dead at the scene. h… 5 days ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Police raced to reports of a a disturbance in the High Street were they found a 26-year-old man was dead at the sce… https://t.co/MPrXaVLCpd 5 days ago

umbrellagoblin

Goblin with Umbrellas 24. It wasn’t hard finding Dr. Crane after he called in sick for the fourth day in a row: Cops located his hut in t… https://t.co/sta6yePIjF 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.