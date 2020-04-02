Boris Johnson says testing will ‘unlock the coronavirus puzzle’

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has insisted testing is “the way” through the coronavirus crisis as the Government continues to face intense pressure over its policy.
News video: Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation 01:31

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, said testing was “how we would unlock the coronavirus puzzle” and “defeat it in the end”.

