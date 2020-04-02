Global  

Brighton Centre being considered as coronavirus field hospital site

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Brighton Centre is reportedly being considered as a possible location for a Nightingale hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the south east. The Health Service Journal said yesterday the seafront conference centre is one of a raft of venues across England which could become temporary hospitals....
