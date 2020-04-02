Global  

Second 'Clap For Our Carers' tribute to show appreciation for all key workers

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Second 'Clap For Our Carers' tribute to show appreciation for all key workersPeople are being asked to take to their doorsteps and give a round of applause for all key workers in the second 'Clap For Our Carers' event at 8pm tonight.
News video: Apartment block residents clap for coronavirus health workers in Thailand

Apartment block residents clap for coronavirus health workers in Thailand 00:23

 Residents cheer as they join in with a "clap for our carers" event in Bangkok, Thailand, tonight (March 29).

