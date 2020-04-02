Second 'Clap For Our Carers' tribute to show appreciation for all key workers

You Might Like

Tweets about this judy mcdowell Second 'Clap For Our Carers' applause planned to pay tribute to key workers https://t.co/mzBMR04SBH 9 minutes ago lee magor Second 'Clap For Our Carers' applause planned to pay tribute to key workers I hope your taking part tonight ⁦… https://t.co/BJgfAei6Rw 9 minutes ago Kelza RT @MetroUK: It's round two tonight! 👏 #clapforourcarers #clapforNHS https://t.co/QsiAZrRyYg 11 minutes ago Eric J RT @birmingham_live: Did you go outside last week and clap? https://t.co/Z1En5zK7ku 13 minutes ago Birmingham Live Second 'Clap For Our Carers' tribute planned tonight to show appreciation for all key workers #BrumKind https://t.co/Z1En5A1Ic2 16 minutes ago Network Private Hire Glasgow ROUND TWO! 👏💙 A second night of applause is set to take place on the UK’s doorsteps to celebrate all of the amazing… https://t.co/sENHzDFQcy 18 minutes ago Maggie Second 'Clap For Our Carers' applause planned to pay tribute to key workers https://t.co/vhy7iFBZZx 35 minutes ago Jo # StayHomeSaveLives Second 'Clap for our Carers' to be held tonight as a tribute to NHS staff https://t.co/swMUUWgU4r via @MetroUK 37 minutes ago