Scots comedian Eddie Large dies from coronavirus aged 78

The Glasgow-born comedian was best known for his part in the double act Little and Large.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Radio Borders News Scots comedian Eddie Large has died 'after contracting #COVID19 in hospital' https://t.co/cSI9JXnxZE 9 minutes ago Radio Forth News Scots comedian Eddie Large has died 'after contracting #COVID19 in hospital' https://t.co/wkqsZK5cOZ 10 minutes ago Rob Wilson RT @ScotNational: Scots comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/Ivpjy1pnkK 23 minutes ago The National Scots comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/Ivpjy1pnkK 30 minutes ago The Daily Record BREAKING: Glasgow-born comedian Eddie Large was best known for his part in the double act Little and Large.… https://t.co/KksUgn2ml2 37 minutes ago