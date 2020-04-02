UK Coronavirus death toll rises by 569, bringing total to 2,921

JLS ❤💚💙💛 RT @GeorgeTakei: Sorry. This isn’t our “Pearl Harbor” moment. That was a surprise, dastardly attack by an enemy nation. This is our “Cherno… 3 seconds ago

Kelly Thatcher RT @nytopinion: "Early on, Mr. Trump discovered that he could use the briefings to satisfy his need for everything to be all about him. As… 27 seconds ago

Williams lyon RT @endoftimeupdate: #Spain reported 757 new #coronavirus fatalities, bringing the country's death toll up to 14,555. https://t.co/EDcpr5b… 1 minute ago

Sudarshan RT @PTI_News: 6 #coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, death toll in the district rises to 14: Official. #COVID19 2 minutes ago

World ABC News Spain heartbreak as coronavirus death toll rises again – now at 14,555 https://t.co/bLi4k2tnVM #Spain… https://t.co/o840M4Di87 3 minutes ago