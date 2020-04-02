Global  

UK Coronavirus death toll rises by 569, bringing total to 2,921

UK Coronavirus death toll rises by 569, bringing total to 2,921

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The UK death toll for coronavirus has risen to 2,921 – up by 569 from the day before.
