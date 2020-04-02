DUP politician joins the growing list of bigots claiming coronavirus is God’s punishment for same-sex marriage Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DUP leader Arlene Foster is facing calls to denounce one of her party councillors who claimed coronavirus is God’s punishment for same-sex marriage. Ballymena councillor John Carson wrote on Facebook that the coronavirus pandemic represents God’s judgement for an “immoral and corrupt” government... 👓 View full article

