Government to write off £13.4bn in historic NHS debt amid coronavirus crisis

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The government will write off £13.4bn of NHS debt to allow the health service to focus on the response to coronavirus crisis, the health secretary has said.



-659 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Matt Hancock coronavirus briefing highlights 01:31 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will write-off £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt to help hospitals cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is a round-up of all the other key points in today's press briefing.