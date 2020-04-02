Global  

Government to write off £13.4bn in historic NHS debt amid coronavirus crisis

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The government will write off £13.4bn of NHS debt to allow the health service to focus on the response to coronavirus crisis, the health secretary has said.
News video: Matt Hancock coronavirus briefing highlights

Matt Hancock coronavirus briefing highlights 01:31

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will write-off £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt to help hospitals cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is a round-up of all the other key points in today's press briefing.

