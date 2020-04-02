Global  

Coronavirus: Government sets target for 100,000 tests per day by end of month

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Matt Hancock has pledged that 100,000 people will be tested for coronavirus every day by the end of April, as he responded to public criticism of delays by saying: "I get it".
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Drive-through tests trialled for NHS workers

Drive-through tests trialled for NHS workers 02:42

 As the government commits to ramp up testing for coronavirus to 100,000 a day by the end of April, many are not sure how it will be done.

Tweets about this

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: The first of the Government’s new Nightingale hospitals will open in London on Friday to continue the battle against coronavirus.… 2 hours ago

NirmalGanguly

Nirmal Kumar Ganguly UK news · Last night UK government sets goal of reaching 100,000 tests for coronavirus per day by the end of April… https://t.co/hvqwzLisVQ 3 hours ago

PA

PA Media The first of the Government’s new Nightingale hospitals will open in London on Friday to continue the battle agains… https://t.co/j3qNtUBpqR 3 hours ago

christinemoor16

christine moore "The health secretary, Matt Hancock, has set the government a new target of carrying out 100,000 Covid-19 tests a d… https://t.co/j06G7m1VPC 6 hours ago

Paulamulvenna

Paula Mulvenna RT @NicolaSugden: This government are utterly failing. They are utterly responsible. This will never be foegotten. #ToryLies Matt Hancock… 6 hours ago

shreen66

Meena Seville RT @richardcalhoun: Matt Hancock sets target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by end of April https://t.co/ecsbTA8Png via @CityAM 6 hours ago

richardcalhoun

Richard Calhoun Matt Hancock sets target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by end of April https://t.co/ecsbTA8Png via @CityAM 6 hours ago

NicolaSugden

Nicola Sugden, This government are utterly failing. They are utterly responsible. This will never be foegotten. #ToryLies Matt Ha… https://t.co/5p7Pc3Asub 6 hours ago

