Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Matt Hancock sets aim of 100,000 tests a day by end of April

Coronavirus: Matt Hancock sets aim of 100,000 tests a day by end of April

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
"I'm determined we'll get there," says Health Secretary Matt Hancock, setting out a virus testing plan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shady_inf0

shady_inf0 Coronavirus: Matt Hancock sets aim of 100,000 tests a day by end of April - We knew what the headline would be -10… https://t.co/EZOqAHJLha 2 minutes ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Coronavirus: Matt Hancock sets aim of 100,000 tests a day by end of April https://t.co/aQ8dBC7HHY https://t.co/uQHI9lyzEG 2 minutes ago

Ramsing63998655

Ramsingh RT @PolhomeEditor: Matt Hancock sets a new #coronavirus testing target - 100,000 per day by the end of this month. Old target was 25,000. 2 minutes ago

LynneDove2

Lynne Dove BBC News - Coronavirus: Matt Hancock sets aim of 100,000 tests a day by end of April. Shame BBC chose to go to a w… https://t.co/UrryEMY5Ua 3 minutes ago

NIPSA_Youth

NIPSA Youth RT @nipsa: UK coronavirus live: Matt Hancock sets goal of 100,000 Covid-19 tests per day by end of April https://t.co/bkib5UHV0a 4 minutes ago

MrArmanAlam

Mr. Arman Matt Hancock sets a new #coronavirus testing target - 100,000 per day by the end of this month. Old target was 25,000.#COVID19Pandemic 4 minutes ago

ladybie11

Barbara Sage RT @shailesh23660: The Guardian: UK coronavirus live: Matt Hancock sets goal of 100,000 Covid-19 tests per day by end of April. https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid BBC News - Coronavirus: Matt Hancock sets aim of 100,000 tests a day by end of April https://t.co/F8ohfFSPgu 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.