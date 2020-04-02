Drag Race gives fans a sneak peak at the Snatch Game and we truly aren’t ready

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Drag Race has released the first glimpse at the season 12 Snatch Game, which promises to be among the most gag-worthy yet. Year after year, the Snatch Game is the challenge which separates the tops from the bottoms while giving us truly blessed moments such as Melania Trump saying “any hole is a goal” and... 👓 View full article

