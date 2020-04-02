Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Drag Race gives fans a sneak peak at the Snatch Game and we truly aren’t ready

Drag Race gives fans a sneak peak at the Snatch Game and we truly aren’t ready

PinkNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Drag Race has released the first glimpse at the season 12 Snatch Game, which promises to be among the most gag-worthy yet. Year after year, the Snatch Game is the challenge which separates the tops from the bottoms while giving us truly blessed moments such as Melania Trump saying “any hole is a goal” and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Drag Race Recap: Normani Guest Judges Gay's Anatomy | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Drag Race Recap: Normani Guest Judges Gay's Anatomy | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap 10:50

 LIVE from self-isolation, it's Eliza and Sam! They're ready to break down the fifth episode of RPDR season 12 in our new series MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.