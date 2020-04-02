Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Heathrow to shut one runway after coronavirus traffic fall

Heathrow to shut one runway after coronavirus traffic fall

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Heathrow will close one of its runways next week as air traffic continues to fall globally amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town

Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town 02:55

 The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world with unbelievable power and fear. Aside from shoppers panic buying such items as toilet tissue, there have also been many other drastic measures put in place to halt the spread of this terrifying virus. In Vancouver, British Columbia as well as across...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EveningExpress

Evening Express Heathrow to shut one runway after coronavirus traffic fall https://t.co/d26vODhBvq https://t.co/3tpWk3oj6N 28 minutes ago

angelalovesuk

🔱Angela🧚‍♀️ Heathrow airport to close 1 runway after number of flights falls https://t.co/NNDae4nWjQ 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.