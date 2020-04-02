Global  

Nightingale Hospital due to open as Matt Hancock sets 100,000 daily test target

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The first of the Government’s new Nightingale hospitals will open in London on Friday to continue the battle against coronavirus, hours after the Health Secretary pledged to dramatically boost testing figures.
