New NHS Nightingale hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bristol

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NHS England have just announced that they are to start work on a regional Nightingale hospital for this area in case local services are overwhelmed when the peak hits.



