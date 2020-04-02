Global  

New NHS Nightingale hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bristol

Gloucester Citizen Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
New NHS Nightingale hospital for COVID-19 patients in BristolNHS England have just announced that they are to start work on a regional Nightingale hospital for this area in case local services are overwhelmed when the peak hits.
News video: London's Nightingale Hospital: What you need to know

London's Nightingale Hospital: What you need to know 02:32

 The new NHS Nightingale hospital, which has been set up to treat the rising numbers of Covid-19 victims, is set to open on Friday. Here’s what we know about the new temporary facility.

