New NHS Nightingale hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bristol

Gloucestershire Echo Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
New NHS Nightingale hospital for COVID-19 patients in BristolNHS England have just announced that they are to start work on a regional Nightingale hospital for this area in case local services are overwhelmed when the peak hits.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Take a look inside NHS Nightingale

Take a look inside NHS Nightingale 02:00

 Sky News was given access to the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London's ExCeL Centre.

