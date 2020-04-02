Global  

Coronavirus: Steel band social distancing but still playing

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The band's performance of Wishing On A Star has attracted eight million views on social media.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: WATCH: Band At Mpls' Loring Park Plays '6 Feet Apart' Song

WATCH: Band At Mpls' Loring Park Plays '6 Feet Apart' Song 01:29

 WCCO Photojournalist Aaron Goodyear caught band playing a song about social distancing at Minneapolis' Loring Park Monday. WCCO 4 News - March 30, 2020

