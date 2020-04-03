Global  

Mass pipes rendition of Scotland The Brave for key workers

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Hundreds of pipers across the country saluted key workers with a mass rendition of Scotland The Brave.
elspeth jane mainland Mass pipes rendition of Scotland The Brave for key workers https://t.co/ph72Nch1x2 10 minutes ago

Julie Barrett Mass pipes rendition of Scotland The Brave for key workers 😃 We had our very own pipes and electric guitar duo last… https://t.co/UXLKADLGlB 16 minutes ago

