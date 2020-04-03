Global  

Eddie Large was such fun to be with: Jimmy Cricket's tribute after death of comic

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 April 2020
Eddie Large was such fun to be with: Jimmy Cricket's tribute after death of comicNorthern Ireland comedian Jimmy Cricket has led showbusiness tributes to popular entertainer Eddie Large, who has died from coronavirus after battling heart problems for more than 20 years.
 Comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus in hospital. The Little And Large star was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in the 70s and 80s. His son posted a tribute to his father on Facebook.

BGTMagicMatt

Official Matt Stirling RT @BobbyDavro1: I have only just seen the news of Eddie Large's passing. He was such a lovely man Genuine funny talented and a true star 🌟… 17 minutes ago

Manjee8

Manj RT @jimmy__cricket: With a heavy heart I have just found out, (through his son Ryan), that his father Eddie Large has passed away, I worked… 48 minutes ago

JillReeve

Jill Reeve RT @vickimichelle: Shocked & saddened to hear Eddie Large has passed, one of my favourite people. Such fond memories of working with him. A… 3 hours ago

melissa97221669

melissa hughes @BBCArchive Such sad news i used to watch little and large when i was younger always made me crack up with laughter… https://t.co/ZD9lPhRFkz 8 hours ago

Matto777O

🐎 MATT 🐎 @Sammy66hSammy Sorry for your loss such a shame, I grew up with little and large and would always watch them. RIP Eddie 9 hours ago

