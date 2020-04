Eddie Large was such fun to be with: Jimmy Cricket's tribute after death of comic

Northern Ireland comedian Jimmy Cricket has led showbusiness tributes to popular entertainer Eddie Large, who has died from coronavirus after battling heart problems for more than 20 years.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Official Matt Stirling RT @BobbyDavro1: I have only just seen the news of Eddie Large's passing. He was such a lovely man Genuine funny talented and a true star 🌟… 17 minutes ago Manj RT @jimmy__cricket: With a heavy heart I have just found out, (through his son Ryan), that his father Eddie Large has passed away, I worked… 48 minutes ago Jill Reeve RT @vickimichelle: Shocked & saddened to hear Eddie Large has passed, one of my favourite people. Such fond memories of working with him. A… 3 hours ago melissa hughes @BBCArchive Such sad news i used to watch little and large when i was younger always made me crack up with laughter… https://t.co/ZD9lPhRFkz 8 hours ago 🐎 MATT 🐎 @Sammy66hSammy Sorry for your loss such a shame, I grew up with little and large and would always watch them. RIP Eddie 9 hours ago