Iceland, home to about 364,000 people, is taking a different approach to the coronavirus than other countries.
According to Reuters, the Icelandic government allows testing for anyone who wants it.
Instead of only testing people with symptoms, the country is allowing everyone to be tested.
Iceland...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Birmingham Live Dynamo tests positive for coronavirus and reveals 'severe' two symptoms https://t.co/VpPHrFR45C 58 minutes ago
RoyWood52 BBC News - Coronavirus: Magician Dynamo tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/0FDj80c81d 2 hours ago
Alawi RT @SkyNews: The 37-year-old TV magician suffers from both Crohn's disease and arthritis, putting him at a higher risk of becoming seriousl… 2 hours ago
Reggaeologist🇯🇲 Coronavirus: Magician Dynamo tests positive for COVID-19 after suffering 'severe' symptoms https://t.co/gUuWXCNgar #SmartNews3 hours ago
Preben Pedersen RT @dailystar: Magician Dynamo tests positive for coronavirus with 'severe symptoms'
https://t.co/6HP426GRJ9 3 hours ago
RodLag RT @digitalspy: Dynamo tests positive for coronavirus after explaining he's high risk due to his Crohn's disease.
https://t.co/cJInN7TmZp… 3 hours ago
Daily Star Magician Dynamo tests positive for coronavirus with 'severe symptoms'
https://t.co/6HP426GRJ9 3 hours ago
AJREDSAMARITANS RT @WLaowai8: Coronavirus: Magician Dynamo tests positive for COVID-19 after suffering 'severe' symptoms
https://t.co/UhXDyQmqQQ #dynamo#C… 4 hours ago