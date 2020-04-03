Dynamo tests positive for coronavirus and reveals 'severe' two symptoms

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The TV magician said it had been a "rough couple of weeks" while he battled the illness and his symptoms have been "quite severe". The TV magician said it had been a "rough couple of weeks" while he battled the illness and his symptoms have been "quite severe". 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Iceland Allows Everyone In The Country To Be Tested For Coronavirus 00:32 Iceland, home to about 364,000 people, is taking a different approach to the coronavirus than other countries. According to Reuters, the Icelandic government allows testing for anyone who wants it. Instead of only testing people with symptoms, the country is allowing everyone to be tested. Iceland...