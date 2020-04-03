Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Heartbreak as much-loved nurse dies after contracting coronavirus

Heartbreak as much-loved nurse dies after contracting coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Heartbreak as much-loved nurse dies after contracting coronavirusMum-of-three Areema Nasreen tested positive for the virus after developing a soaring temperature, body aches and a cough.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrsMurphySoton

Cathy Murphy RT @Peston: Nurses are risking everything to protect us. Heartbreak for the family of magnificent nurse Areema Nasreen https://t.co/XHKHitW… 8 seconds ago

freebangladesh

Free Bangladesh Heartbreak as much-loved nurse dies after contracting #coronavirus. Are the #NHS working staff all Muslims. The fi… https://t.co/vQ6nSP4YzC 29 seconds ago

RobinPaulInman

Robin Cant RT @andy4wm: Such tragic news this morning, my heart goes out to Areema’s family and three children. Frontline workers across the West Midl… 30 seconds ago

muslimhandsuk

Muslim Hands Inna lilahi wa inna ilaihi raji'oon. May Allah have mercy upon her and grant her Jannah al Firdous and grant sabr… https://t.co/PDN5t10d5a 45 seconds ago

Sloan16Deesloan

Dee Sloan RT @nikpet1: RIP Areema Nasreen Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a 'wonderful' Walsall staff nurse who has died after contracting… 2 minutes ago

ronbodi

ronbodi RT @TellMamaUK: Areema Nasreen, 36, is the fifth Muslim NHS worker to have died after contracting Covid-19. The thoughts of everyone at Te… 2 minutes ago

marieannswift

ann gallagher RT @JaneRockHouse: Absolutely devastating news. Heartbreak as much-loved nurse dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/9pq78BYitb 2 minutes ago

nicolarobo1

Nicky Robinson RT @chrissiesavvas: Devastating news. I really thought she would pull through, #RIPAreema #CoronavirusPandemic #BreakingNews https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.