Holly Willoughby left weeping on This Morning after Phil's heartfelt remark Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Yesterday, silver-haired Schofe made a passing remark about the unprecedented health crisis, and left Holly on the verge of tears. Yesterday, silver-haired Schofe made a passing remark about the unprecedented health crisis, and left Holly on the verge of tears. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this