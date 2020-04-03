Global  

Young NHS nurse dies of coronavirus after treating patients on the frontline

Daily Record Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Young NHS nurse dies of coronavirus after treating patients on the frontlineAreema Nasreen, 36, tested positive for the killer bug days before her death at Walsall Manor Hospital.
