Coronavirus: UK deaths could reach 1,000 per day around Easter peak, says Matt Hancock

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said it is "perfectly possible" that the coronavirus outbreak will peak in the UK around Easter Sunday, with as many as 1,000 deaths a day in the period leading up to it.

