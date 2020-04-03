Coronavirus: UK deaths could reach 1,000 per day around Easter peak, says Matt Hancock
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Health secretary Matt Hancock has said it is "perfectly possible" that the coronavirus outbreak will peak in the UK around Easter Sunday, with as many as 1,000 deaths a day in the period leading up to it.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will write-off £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt to help hospitals cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is a round-up of all the other key points in today's press briefing.
