William and Kate phone NHS consultant's colleagues after coronavirus death
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
William and Kate phone NHS consultant's colleagues after coronavirus death
Friday, 3 April 2020 (
6 days ago
)
William and Kate "shared in our grief", staff from Queen's Hospital Burton in the West Midlands said after the royals rang on Wednesday to talk.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
6 days ago
William and Kate thank hospital staff in telephone call
00:24
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have phoned the colleagues of the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die after contracting coronavirus to sympathise with their loss and praise their 'incredible' efforts.
