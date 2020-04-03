Global  

Coronavirus grounds Sunderland Airshow

BBC Local News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Sunderland City Council said the wellbeing of the community was at the forefront of the decision.
