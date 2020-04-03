Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > In pictures: The creation of a 1,000-bed Nightingale Hospital in Bristol

In pictures: The creation of a 1,000-bed Nightingale Hospital in Bristol

Bristol Post Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The facility could be open within weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mbillie02

billie eve steward RT @BristolLive: The hospital could be regional centre for the south west during the pandemic https://t.co/XsB9XhLMUY 31 minutes ago

BristolLive

Bristol Live The hospital could be regional centre for the south west during the pandemic https://t.co/XsB9XhLMUY 1 hour ago

thallactle334

Thallactle334 Get 10 Latest Pictures Of Gizmo From Gremlins FULL HD 1080p For PC Background at https://t.co/ZuVo5FqgT3 https://t.co/TtXn4waur7 2 hours ago

StOswaldsCEP

StOswalds CEPrimary Every year Mrs Varga makes her own Easter bonnet and she's sent us a pictures of this year's creation! How beautifu… https://t.co/rE5I4qvfr4 3 hours ago

MaiOnHigh

MaiOnHigh Creation process...? ⠀ How does your creation process looks like?⠀ ⠀ Usually we see those polished pretty pictures… https://t.co/B9yyAvSU8Q 4 hours ago

ACEDmanchester

ACE @rmzcityblue @Manc_Pictures Looks like a @Coldwar_Steve creation 4 hours ago

IStepOnLegos

i dont have to tell u my name @prismangames i have a suggestion and some creation's (idk how to send them on pictures but they are drawings) u sh… https://t.co/aLREQXl9Z7 9 hours ago

salhunny

sal 👉👈 wish they'd offer multiple languages or use pictures, etc for account creation for elders... I'm sTRESSED 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.