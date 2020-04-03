In pictures: The creation of a 1,000-bed Nightingale Hospital in Bristol

billie eve steward RT @BristolLive: The hospital could be regional centre for the south west during the pandemic https://t.co/XsB9XhLMUY 31 minutes ago

Bristol Live The hospital could be regional centre for the south west during the pandemic https://t.co/XsB9XhLMUY 1 hour ago

Thallactle334 Get 10 Latest Pictures Of Gizmo From Gremlins FULL HD 1080p For PC Background at https://t.co/ZuVo5FqgT3 https://t.co/TtXn4waur7 2 hours ago

StOswalds CEPrimary Every year Mrs Varga makes her own Easter bonnet and she's sent us a pictures of this year's creation! How beautifu… https://t.co/rE5I4qvfr4 3 hours ago

MaiOnHigh Creation process...? ⠀ How does your creation process looks like?⠀ ⠀ Usually we see those polished pretty pictures… https://t.co/B9yyAvSU8Q 4 hours ago

ACE @rmzcityblue @Manc_Pictures Looks like a @Coldwar_Steve creation 4 hours ago

i dont have to tell u my name @prismangames i have a suggestion and some creation's (idk how to send them on pictures but they are drawings) u sh… https://t.co/aLREQXl9Z7 9 hours ago