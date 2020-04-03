Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jeffree Star is now feuding with the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, really

Jeffree Star is now feuding with the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, really

PinkNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and while most gays are busy baking sourdough bread, Jeffree Star is having a feud with a 10-year-old Kardashian offspring. The YouTuber hit out at Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son Mason Disick after the child called him “spoiled AF” in an unauthorised...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffree Star Reacts To Diss From Kourtney Kardashian Son Mason Disick

Jeffree Star Reacts To Diss From Kourtney Kardashian Son Mason Disick 02:33

 Jeffree Star reacts to being shaded by a Kardashian kid. Plus - Thomas Petrou reacts to being sued by Daisy Keech.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HalfPastPerfect

Gloria Velez RT @PopCrave: Jeffree Star is feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son, Mason Disick. Mason was asked on IG Live who’s his favor… 3 minutes ago

rob_jewitt

ЯoЬ J૯ωɿէէ TiL Jeffree Star is only 34 😲 Jeffree Star feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son https://t.co/UZz5d1aDLA 27 minutes ago

SophieCotter7

Sophie ✌🏼 Jeffree Star feuding with Mason Disick a 10 year old boy??? Wtf even is the world anymore 53 minutes ago

ckellogg18

Catherine Kellogg "YouTuber Jeffree Star Is Feuding With Kourtney K.’s 10-Year-Old Son Mason" Convinced this headline was written by… https://t.co/GanouEIkDa 1 hour ago

amanda_northrop

A Why tf is Jeffree Star feuding with a ten year old 😂🙄 1 hour ago

chrystaldragon

Ms Dolores Steadman RT @PinkNews: Jeffree Star is now feuding with the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, really https://t.co/dy4EfyaIc8 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Jeffree Star is now feuding with the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, really https://t.co/dy4EfyaIc8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.