We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and while most gays are busy baking sourdough bread, Jeffree Star is having a feud with a 10-year-old Kardashian offspring. The YouTuber hit out at Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son Mason Disick after the child called him “spoiled AF” in an unauthorised...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gloria Velez RT @PopCrave: Jeffree Star is feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son, Mason Disick. Mason was asked on IG Live who’s his favor… 3 minutes ago ЯoЬ J૯ωɿէէ TiL Jeffree Star is only 34 😲 Jeffree Star feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son https://t.co/UZz5d1aDLA 27 minutes ago Sophie ✌🏼 Jeffree Star feuding with Mason Disick a 10 year old boy??? Wtf even is the world anymore 53 minutes ago Catherine Kellogg "YouTuber Jeffree Star Is Feuding With Kourtney K.’s 10-Year-Old Son Mason" Convinced this headline was written by… https://t.co/GanouEIkDa 1 hour ago A Why tf is Jeffree Star feuding with a ten year old 😂🙄 1 hour ago Ms Dolores Steadman RT @PinkNews: Jeffree Star is now feuding with the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, really https://t.co/dy4EfyaIc8 2 hours ago PinkNews Jeffree Star is now feuding with the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian. Yes, really https://t.co/dy4EfyaIc8 2 hours ago