Frank Ocean just dropped new music to help us all through these troubling times

PinkNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
By now, you’re probably more than a little bored in coronavirus lockdown – but luckily Frank Ocean is here to save the day. The queer musician has released two tracks on streaming platforms today, called “Cayendo” and “Dear April”. Neither are necessarily brand new songs – he debuted both at a...
News video: Frank Ocean and Lindsay Lohan both make triumphant music comebacks

Frank Ocean and Lindsay Lohan both make triumphant music comebacks 02:07

 These artists know what we want in times of isolation.

AYANNA_MUA

Zaria Miller RT @jayberit: “dear april... frank ocean just dropped two tracks and it reminded me about when we were cayendo in love. we were safe for a… 28 seconds ago

DDotOmen

DOT SMOKE 🏁🏁🏁 RT @DDotOmen: Frank Ocean just dropped “Dear April” and now I’m thinking about how we “May” never know how things would’ve turned out with… 3 minutes ago

agent_of_eris

Magia Negra 💫 🏳️‍🌈 RT @uSibahle_: frank ocean just dropped 2 songs btw 4 minutes ago

6ixCesar

Cesar Torres RT @amiel_cudderr: Just in case you needed to gauge how huge Frank Ocean is. He dropped out of nowhere on the same day as Drake. And is sti… 4 minutes ago

redmonkE749

manny moda frank ocean just dropped 2 tracks last night, and one of them is in Spanish, we gone be alright #fucktherona #frankoceansaveusall 8 minutes ago

PallJosh

josh pall RT @briyahnan: Frank Ocean just dropped and it reminded me of how last April was so different than this one for us. I remember spending Nig… 8 minutes ago

xoxevelin

𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷 ♡ RT @johnkrug_: frank ocean just dropped dear april/cayendo on streaming? staring at the ceiling gonna hit different tonight. https://t.co/q… 9 minutes ago

