Kate Garraway’s husband in intensive care with coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway is in intensive care battling coronavirus.
Tweets about this

linda_maddison

Linda Maddison. BREAKING Kate Garraway's husband Derek hospitalised with coronavirus in intensive care https://t.co/nvBtkQwmhf 28 seconds ago

Evertonjobim

Everton Jobim RT @DailyMailUK: Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is in intensive care with coronavirus https://t.co/w90a8j7X2U 32 seconds ago

kayeadams

Kaye Adams RT @danwootton: Sending love and strength to the lovely Kate Garraway and her super strong husband Derek Draper, who is currently in intens… 6 minutes ago

NicoleWillsGoss

Nicole Williams Gossip Kate Garraway’s Husband Derek Draper Is In Intensive Care After Displaying Mild Symptoms https://t.co/FRHkHiXHwK https://t.co/T5iXBNtow7 14 minutes ago

DevonDuchess

Emma Get well Derek x the Derek with whom I drank bottomless Chardonnay wouldn’t have let something like this take him o… https://t.co/yFgJCHaSmL 19 minutes ago

DevonDuchess

Emma @derekdraper Get well Derek x the Derek I knew wouldn't let something like this take him out. Much love to you, Kat… https://t.co/GQ7bkkuF3c 27 minutes ago

DionPetrie

⭐️ Dion ⭐️ RT @jessbrammar: Derek Draper is in intensive care after contracting coronavirus - this is really awful news, wishing him and his family al… 31 minutes ago

EmNeary

Emma RT @itvnews: Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway's husband in intensive care with coronavirus #GMB https://t.co/Tc7pYh11LB 35 minutes ago

