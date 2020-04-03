Greg James explains why he did not postpone book release due to coronavirus Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Greg James has said it was important to him to honour his promise to release his latest children’s book as planned and added he feels “odd” about musicians delaying their albums due to the coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this