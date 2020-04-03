Global  

Coronavirus: Nurse Aimee O'Rourke dies after Covid-19 diagnosis

BBC Local News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Friends and family have been paying tribute to Aimee O'Rourke who worked at the QEQM in Margate.
peterdav2000

Peter Davis RT @saveournhskent: She died saving others. Aimee O' Rourke, nurse and mum of three has died at the QEQM hospital in Margate. Please light… 36 minutes ago

