Coronavirus: Nurse Aimee O'Rourke dies after Covid-19 diagnosis Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Kent -- Friends and family have been paying tribute to Aimee O'Rourke who worked at the QEQM in Margate. 👓 View full article

