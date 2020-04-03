Global  

Bill Withers ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ singer dies aged 81

Daily Record Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bill Withers ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ singer dies aged 81The 'Aint No Sunshine' singer passed away after battling a heart condition.
News video: Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies

Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies 00:36

 US singer-songwriter Bill Withers, whose hits included Lean On Me, has died aged 81, his family said. The singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, his family said in a statement.

