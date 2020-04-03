Bill Withers ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ singer dies aged 81

You Might Like

Tweets about this BStranslator RT @shaunking: "Ain't No Sunshine" by the legendary, incomparable Bill Withers. Today we lost a humble giant. I genuinely think he was… 1 second ago Marie Bill Withers Dead: ’70s Soul Singer Of ‘Lean On Me’ & ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ Was 81 – Deadline https://t.co/XjA5XvO8QP 3 seconds ago 💀 RT @Complex: "Lean On Me," "Ain't No Sunshine" singer-songwriter Bill Withers dead at 81: https://t.co/L6XIEHYmmz https://t.co/L49XUUxhYJ 3 seconds ago moneybag P. 😘 RT @wsbtv: Bill Withers, ‘Lean On Me,' ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ singer, dies at age 81 https://t.co/4vED60qKgu https://t.co/RkyJdLr9Vf 4 seconds ago Jason Yates RT @Variety: Bill Withers, Writer and Singer of ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/Nit71u2XI4 4 seconds ago Nate Thomas Bill Withers, influential soul singer behind Ain't No Sunshine, dies aged 81 https://t.co/gjwkEoQCc8 4 seconds ago abbie RT @consequence: Bill Withers, the Grammy Award-winning singer known for songs including "Lean on Me", "Ain't No Sunshine", "Use Me", "Just… 4 seconds ago Phil 🇯🇲 RT @QuickTake: Bill Withers, the soul singer behind 1970s hits like "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," and "Ain’t No Sunshine," has died at the ag… 4 seconds ago