Scot in Barbados hospital after contracting coronavirus on 60th birthday trip Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mike Delaney has spent almost two weeks in a field hospital in Barbados after falling ill - but says he's starting to recover. Mike Delaney has spent almost two weeks in a field hospital in Barbados after falling ill - but says he's starting to recover. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this