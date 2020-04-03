Global  

Come clean over new coronavirus supplies, doctors urge Government

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Doctors have urged the Irish Government to come clean over how long it will take to address problems with some Chinese coronavirus protective equipment.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: NY, NJ Medical Professionals To Receive Confiscated Supplies

Coronavirus Update: NY, NJ Medical Professionals To Receive Confiscated Supplies 00:35

 Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle in New York and New Jersey will now receive nearly a million medical supplies confiscated by the FBI.

