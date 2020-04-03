Nursing chief's tribute to Areema Nasreen - 'I worry there is going to be more' Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chief nursing officer Ruth May has paid tribute to medics who have died after contracting coronavirus when she spoke at the Downing Street daily briefing. Chief nursing officer Ruth May has paid tribute to medics who have died after contracting coronavirus when she spoke at the Downing Street daily briefing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this andy RT @itvnews: 'We have lost today Aimee O’Rourke and Areema Nasreen...they were one of us, they were one of my profession, of the NHS family… 1 minute ago