Scottish Labour names Jackie Baillie as new deputy leader Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jackie Baillie has been elected as deputy leader of Scottish Labour, following the close of ballots in the election at noon on Thursday. 👓 View full article

The Dumbarton MSP took 10,311 votes in the ballot to defeat Matt Kerr, who received 7,528