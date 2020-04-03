Global  

Jonathan Van Ness wants everyone to stop giving themselves quarantine haircuts. Immediately

PinkNews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Jonathan Van Ness has shared his top tip for giving yourself a haircut during coronavirus quarantine: Just don’t. The Queer Eye star, who came out as non-binary last year and uses he/him pronouns, shared the advice despite having recently shaved his own beard off in self-isolation, a move which prompted fans to lose...
