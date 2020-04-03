Jonathan Van Ness wants everyone to stop giving themselves quarantine haircuts. Immediately
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Jonathan Van Ness has shared his top tip for giving yourself a haircut during coronavirus quarantine: Just don’t. The Queer Eye star, who came out as non-binary last year and uses he/him pronouns, shared the advice despite having recently shaved his own beard off in self-isolation, a move which prompted fans to lose...
Jonathan Van Ness Advises Against Cutting Your Own Hair in Isolation With barber shops and hair salons closed during the coronavirus outbreak, some people may think they can cut their own hair. Van Ness says people should think again. The 'Queer Eye' star made the comments during a remote interview...
