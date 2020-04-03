Global  

Scottish Labour names Jackie Baillie as new deputy leader

Daily Record Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Scottish Labour names Jackie Baillie as new deputy leaderThe Dumbarton MSP's victory has been welcomed by party leader Richard Leonard, the TSSA trade union and UK deputy leadership hopeful Ian Murray MP.
