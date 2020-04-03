British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde has announced his grandmother has died from the coronavirus just a few days after his father’s death as a result of the pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Yomi RT @guardian: Anthony Yarde's grandmother dies of coronavirus days after father's death https://t.co/W7QE3ByTX7 19 seconds ago Curb Your Arsenal RT @danrafaelespn: Days after light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde's father died from #coronavirus, his grandmother did also. Just ter… 14 minutes ago Hoppa1234 RT @guardiannews: Anthony Yarde's grandmother dies of coronavirus days after father's death https://t.co/vHpZXTisbe 19 minutes ago AllSportsView RT @standardsport: Boxer Anthony Yarde confirms his grandmother's death from coronavirus days after father dies with Covid-19 https://t.co… 19 minutes ago The Fighting news 24/7 Anthony Yarde's grandmother dies of coronavirus just days after father's death https://t.co/YTCP09DlGP 26 minutes ago