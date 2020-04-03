Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Anthony Yarde’s grandmother dies of coronavirus just days after father’s death

Anthony Yarde’s grandmother dies of coronavirus just days after father’s death

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde has announced his grandmother has died from the coronavirus just a few days after his father’s death as a result of the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Anthony Fauci to Get Security Detail Due to Death Threats

Anthony Fauci to Get Security Detail Due to Death Threats 01:03

 Dr. Fauci, 79, is a prominent member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yomster08

Yomi RT @guardian: Anthony Yarde's grandmother dies of coronavirus days after father's death https://t.co/W7QE3ByTX7 19 seconds ago

49unbeaten2004

Curb Your Arsenal RT @danrafaelespn: Days after light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde's father died from #coronavirus, his grandmother did also. Just ter… 14 minutes ago

Hoppa12341

Hoppa1234 RT @guardiannews: Anthony Yarde's grandmother dies of coronavirus days after father's death https://t.co/vHpZXTisbe 19 minutes ago

AllSportsView

AllSportsView RT @standardsport: Boxer Anthony Yarde confirms his grandmother's death from coronavirus days after father dies with Covid-19 https://t.co… 19 minutes ago

fightnews2020

The Fighting news 24/7 Anthony Yarde's grandmother dies of coronavirus just days after father's death https://t.co/YTCP09DlGP 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.