Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kennedy curse strikes again as Bobby's granddaughter and her son feared dead

Kennedy curse strikes again as Bobby's granddaughter and her son feared dead

Daily Record Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Kennedy curse strikes again as Bobby's granddaughter and her son feared deadThe missing pair are feared dead amid reports two people in a canoe were overtaken by strong winds in Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisRulon

dead patsy "The Kennedy curse strikes again". I would be more willing to buy into a curse if they didn't murder a bunch of them tbh 8 minutes ago

User_Name_Null

Bernie's Breadcrumbs 🇺🇸❌ RT @yardleymorefar: @xTIME_BOMBx @lwatherton @svtshultz @future_fiona @jaketapper The curse of Mary Jo strikes the Kennedy's......again. S… 18 minutes ago

canarytrap

Canary Trap Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and Son in Canoe Accident: #KennedyCurse Strikes Again. https://t.co/TvW6bTuyT5 29 minutes ago

yardleymorefar

Steve R @xTIME_BOMBx @lwatherton @svtshultz @future_fiona @jaketapper The curse of Mary Jo strikes the Kennedy's......again… https://t.co/eic9jtaS1y 1 hour ago

Alicia_May_Bee

☆ Blue Star The Kennedy curse strikes again https://t.co/GTcH2BAW8v 1 hour ago

Kathryn52956917

Kathryn G RT @emm_downunder: The Kennedy curse strikes again? Good grief. 2 hours ago

DougalCMK

Dougal The Kennedy Curse strikes again. https://t.co/irhymtJ0DP 3 hours ago

valhalla_now

☀️King Me ♒ 🙏 for OZ RT @NewNewsey: @NBCNews The Kennedy curse strikes again. Awful 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.