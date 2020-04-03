Mixed reaction to Have I Got News For You’s stay-at-home show Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Have I Got News For You’s stay-at-home experiment has received mixed reviews from viewers on social media, though many praised the show for persevering in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1stHeadlines Atlanta (GA) CBS46: Parents have mixed reaction to Governor Kemp closing schools. More #Atlanta #news - https://t.co/0TV5O6lZOY 2 days ago Manoj Hela RT @_SwarajIndia: Farmers of India were conspicuously left out of the relief package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore announced by the FM of India to… 6 days ago